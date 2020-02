Warren Easton center Sedrick Van Pran is now part of the University of Georgia’s top ranked signing class for 2020.

Van Pran made his announcement at the school in Mid-City Wednesday. Van Pran said loyalty played a big part in his decision.

Van Pran and teammate Ashaad Clayton were both pursued heavily by the University of Florida.

Clayton signed with the University of Colorado.

Clayton rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 5 state playoff games.