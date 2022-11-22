(WGNO) — The only rankings that count are the College Football playoff rankings, and Tuesday night, the CFP committee kept LSU ahead of USC, despite USC’s win over 16th-ranked UCLA Saturday.

LSU is No. 5 in the CFP rankings, USC is sixth. That would seem to indicate that if LSU wins at Texas A&M Saturday night, and defeats Georgia in the SEC championship, the Tigers would be the first two-loss team to make the playoffs, since it was implemented for the 2014 season.

LSU is a 10-point favorite at A&M.

The Tigers figure to be a decided underdog against top-ranked Georgia.

In the CFP rankings, the top 4 are Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU.