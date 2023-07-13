NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s been a whirlwind finish to the season for LSU Baseball.

After winning its seventh national championship in Omaha last month, the Tigers made history by having two players selected in the first two picks of the Major League Baseball Draft last weekend.

Pitcher Paul Skenes was selected first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates, immediately followed by teammate – and outfielder – Dylan Crews at No. 2 by the Washington Nationals.

Delgado Baseball head coach Joe Scheuermann, the winningest active junior college and college coach in Louisiana at one school with more than 1,100 wins – second most in state history overall – stopped by WGNO to talk with his Friday Night Fastball co-host Ed Daniels about LSU’s MLB draft day success.

The Tigers set a school record with 13 draft picks over the three-day event, including former Delgado Dolphin Brady Jobert of Northshore High School in Slidell, La.

LSU Tigers in Draft:

• RHP Paul Skenes (1st Round, No. 1 overall – Pittsburgh Pirates)

• OF Dylan Crews (1st Round, No. 2 overall – Washington Nationals)

• RHP Ty Floyd (Competitive Balance Round A, No. 38 overall – Cincinnati Reds)

• RHP Grant Taylor (2nd Round, No. 51 overall – Chicago White Sox)

• 1B/OF Tre’ Morgan (3rd Round, No. 88 overall – Tampa Bay Rays)

• 2B Gavin Dugas (6th Round, No. 165 overall – Washington Nationals

• RHP Garrett Edwards (11th Round, No. 333 overall – Tampa Bay Rays)

• RHP Blake Money (12th Round, No. 361 overall – Baltimore Orioles)

• OF Brayden Jobert (12th Round, No. 365 overall – St. Louis Cardinals)

• LHP Riley Cooper (13th Round, No. 391 overall, Baltimore Orioles)

• SS Jordan Thompson (15th Round, No. 460 overall – Los Angeles Dodgers)

• LHP Javen Coleman (16th Round, No. 490 overall – Los Angeles Dodgers)

• RHP Christian Little (19th Round, No. 576 overall – New York Mets)

‘Coach Joe’ also weighed in on the undrafted status of former Curtis Patriots star-turned-Tiger Cade Beloso and Loyola Prep standout from Shreveport Hayden Travinsk.

In May, Delgado earned its sixth NJCAA World Series berth – fifth under Scheuermann. Currently, the winningest college coach in state history is the late Tony Robichaux with 1,173 wins while spending his career at both McNeese State (1983-1994) and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (1995-2019).

