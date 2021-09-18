Louisiana Tech heartbroken in final seconds versus SMU, 39-37

RUSTON, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana Tech falls to SMU, 39-37. Mustangs wide receiver Reggie Robertson, Jr. catches a deflected pass in the end zone, with no time left on the clock.

SMU quarterback, Tanner Moredcai threw a hail-mary pass with his team down 37-33, with under 10 seconds remaining in the game.

Only a few seconds prior, Louisiana Tech redshirt freshman kicker, Jacob Barnes hit a 47-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a four point advantage.

But, Mordecai led a six-play, 73-yard drive to set up the opportunity for the Mustang offense.

With the loss, Louisiana Tech falls to 1-2 on the season. The team returns to action next Saturday at 6:00, when they host Conference USA foe, North Texas.