Louisiana Tech falls to Southern Miss, 35-19, in home finale

RUSTON, La. (WGNO) — The University of Southern Mississippi picked up its second win of the season during the 2021 finale against Louisiana Tech on the road in Ruston, La., on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles (2-9, 1-6 Conference USA), who had only previously beaten Grambling State, closed out first-year head coach Will Hall’s debut campaign on a high note as the Bulldogs sent their seniors off with a heart-breaking 35-19 loss.

Southern Miss defeated Tech (3-8, 2-5) without bringing a quarterback to the game. Second-year freshman running back Frank Gore Jr, son of former NFL running back of the same name, rotated in as one of four non-QBs throughout the game.

Gore threw for two touchdowns and one interception in the game.