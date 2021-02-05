Louisiana OMV to release LSU National Championship license plate

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) has announced the release of the 2019 LSU National Championship license plate.

Beginning Monday (Feb. 8), LSU fans can celebrate the perfect 15-0 season by purchasing the newest specialty plate offered to Louisiana drivers.

“The 2019 LSU football season was both historic and unforgettable,” stated OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain. “We are happy that our customers, the great citizens of Louisiana, can continue to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2019 Tigers with this new license plate.”

The recommended method to purchase is to complete the online process for special plates at the newly redesigned OMV website, EXPRESSLANE.org.