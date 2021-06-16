Louisiana-Lafayette stadium slated for $15M in upgrades

FILE – Teams warm up on Cajun Field before an NCAA college football game between Louisiana-Lafayette and Arkansas State in Lafayette, La., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. Louisiana-Lafayette’s Cajun Field will undergo $15 million in renovations and improvements because of a local hospital’s decision to provide the largest philanthropic gift in the history of the Ragin’ Cajuns athletic department. Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center will receive naming rights in exchange for what ULL Athletic Director Bryan Maggard described as a “transformational gift” this week. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — ULL athletic director Bryan Maggard says Cajun Field will undergo $15 million in renovations and improvements because of a local hospital’s decision to provide the largest philanthropic gift in the history of the Ragin’ Cajuns athletic department.

The donation by Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center will help finance suites, a club level with outdoor seating, loge boxes, and press box at the university’s 50-year-old football stadium.

The hospital also will receive naming rights for the football venue, which will be called Cajun Field at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.