Louisiana governor, lawmakers oppose canceling school sports

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards and a majority of state House members oppose a state senator’s call for the cancellation of public school athletics this fall despite Louisiana’s surging coronavirus outbreak.

Edwards says Senate Education Chairman Cleo Fields’ push to suspend K-12 athletic events as a safety precaution was well-meaning.

But the Democratic governor says it’s “just a little too early” to make such a sweeping determination.

Louisiana is seeing renewed spikes in the COVID-19 disease and patient hospitalizations.

A group of 56 Republican state representatives and seven state senators penned a letter to Louisiana’s education leaders, urging a normal extracurricular sports schedule as schools reopen.

Wednesday, LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine says that the LHSAA is “fully committed” to holding fall sports in the fall.

Popular

Latest News

More News