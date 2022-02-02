MOBILE, Ala. (WGNO) — Saints executive VP and general manager Mickey Loomis met with reporters at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. on Wednesday.
Loomis talked many subjects, including the Saints search for a new head coach, and the salary cap.
by: Ed Daniels
Posted:
Updated:
MOBILE, Ala. (WGNO) — Saints executive VP and general manager Mickey Loomis met with reporters at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. on Wednesday.
Loomis talked many subjects, including the Saints search for a new head coach, and the salary cap.