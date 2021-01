NEW ORLEANS, LA – DECEMBER 21: General manager Mickey Loomis of the New Orleans Saints watches action prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis met with media Wednesday. He discussed a variety of topics, including the pending decision of quarterback Drew Brees as to whether retire or to return for his 16th season as a Saint.

Loomis said he expects the Saints to receive two third compensatory picks for the Falcons hiring Terry Fontenot as general manager. Fontenot is a minority candidate.