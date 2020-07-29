Loomis: Relationship with Sean Payton will help the team navigate the pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said his 15-year relationship with Saints head coach Sean Payton will only help as the club navigates the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think it is an advantage that Sean and I have been together for a long time,” said Loomis. He spoke with reporters via a zoom call Tuesday from the Saints facility in Metairie.

Loomis said the club was concerned with the health of all. “Our entire community,” said Loomis. He refused to speculate as to how many fans, if any, would attend the Saints season opener at the Superdome against the Tampa Bay Bucs in September.

Loomis said modifications have been made to the Saints locker room.

“We’ve basically created some barriers between each locker as part of the protocol and part of our plan we sent to the league,” said Loomis. “We’re not moving walls, but there are a number of things that we’ve done and we’re continually looking at that, saying what else can we do.”

Loomis was asked about the current Covid-19 outbreak on major league baseball’s Miami Marlins.

“I don’t think positive tests are unexpected,” said Loomis.

As of right now, a potential start date for Saints practice has not been decided.