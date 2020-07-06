Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram discuss NBA restart

The NBA restart is being greeted by feelings of excitement and caution by NBA players, as the league approaches the July 30th start date.

On a Zoom call Monday, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball were asked how confident they were not only about the season starting, but if the season would be able to finish and get through the playoffs in the bubble.

With the threat of COVID-19 cases increasing in Florida, feelings were mixed.

“I’m not that confident about that,” said Brandon Ingram. “It looks like everything is going through as we’re going through Orlando. New cases are coming up, different things are happening, they’ve got us going to Orlando on the eighth so we’ll see.”

Lonzo Ball said, “I think it’s going to be day-by-day. As much as we try to apply to the rules, I think that’s going to help get us through the season. I can’t really tell you whether it’s going to work or not. I don’t know how I feel about it, I’m just happy to see my teammates and at least be out there as a team trying to win for the organization.”

