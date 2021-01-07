Lonzo and LaMelo Ball face off for the first time as pros tomorrow night

NEW ORLEANS — Lonzo and LaMelo Ball are used to facing each other on the court at their home in Chino Hills, California.

When the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets tip off Friday night, they will play each other for the first time on an NBA basketball court.

Through the Hornets’ first 8 games, LaMelo is averaging 12 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in 24 minutes of action.

A somewhat similar stat line for the older Lonzo, averaging just under 14 points a contest with around 5 rebounds and assists for a 4-4 Pelicans team.

Both Ball Brothers are top-5 picks and expected to be in this position at one time or another in their basketball careers.

Those dreams finally become reality Friday night at 6:30 p.m.