‘Lombardi Lenny’ reportedly re-signs with Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) warms up before play an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have shown they are determined to keep their Super Bowl-winning team together.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Buccaneers running back, Leonard Fournette, has agreed to a one year deal worth as much as $4 million.

Re-signing Leonard Fournette means all 22 starters from last season’s Super-Bowl champion Bucs’ team will return in 2021.https://t.co/wpe8n5gkJZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

Fournette rushed for 367 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games in the regular season and 300 yards and three touchdowns in four games in the postseason. Fournette also recorded one receiving touchdown in the playoffs.

“Playoff Lenny” evolved into “Super Bowl Lenny” and then “Super Bowl Lenny” morphed into “Lombardi Lenny.” He can have a slew of nicknames but at the end of the day, Leonard Fournette is remaining in Tampa to help his team win another championship.