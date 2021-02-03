Logan Diggs chooses Notre Dame, several others sign NLI at Rummel’s National Signing Day

METAIRIE, La. — For Rummel’s Running Back Logan Diggs , the decision was simple yet tough.

Notre Dame or LSU.

On National Signing Day, Diggs chose the Irish.

Here is Diggs explaining his decision to play college ball for Notre Dame:

Also making their college destination official was Quarterback Kyle Wickersham who signed with Richmond.

Wickersham spoke with WGNO’s Ed Daniels after signing his NLI about the decision to head to Richmond and about Logan Diggs.

Outside Linebacker Kolbe Fields signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Caboz Craig signed with the Nicholls State Colonels. Jalen Peleran signed with Langston University.