NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dozens of local boxers, fans and friends joined WBC Super Lightweight champion Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KO’s) at the New Orleans Boxing Club for a three-mile run down Canal Street and back on Wednesday evening.

Locals gathered at the iconic Mid City gym prior to the 6:30 p.m. start for “Run with the Rougarou” workout.

The run comes in preparation for his June 17th title defense at the Smoothie King Center against one-loss Puerto Rican contender, Danielito Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KO’s).

“You know, New Orleans is a family type of city,” the 34-year-old Nola native told WGNO Sports. “So everybody, like everybody here, really connected in some type of way. Everybody knows everybody. So if I can bring everybody out, that’s kind of what I wanna do.

“And obviously, you know, I have the fight coming up, you know, June 17th,” the two-time 140-pound world champion continued. “So, you know, you want to get awareness to that, but you know let the people see me because I know these people.”

The fight was initially set for Prograis and challenger, Liam Paro, who had to withdraw due to an Achilles injury.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now.