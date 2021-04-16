Local Standout Jamond Vincent Inks NLI with UNO

NEW ORLEANS – The 2021 Spring Signing Class continues to roll out as New Orleans head men’s basketball coach Mark Slessinger announced the signing of local standout Jamond Vincent. Turk is a senior at L.B. Landry High School and averaged 20 points and 12 rebounds and four assists this season. Lamont Berzat was the last Privateer signee from L.B. Landry (then Landry-Walker).
“I felt like UNO was the best opportunity for me and it means the world to be able to play in front of my family and friends,” said Vincent. “UNO was on me every day during the recruiting process. I appreciated the love.”
Vincent was a multi-year starter at Landry and led the squad to the Class 4A state quarterfinals. An honorable mention 4A all-state and first-team all-district selection, Vincent played for Rob Wallace and Wilfred Antoine. A 6-3 guard, he also played for New Orleans Elite AAU.
“I am extremely happy to have Jamond Vincent join our program,” said Slessinger. “Jamond was someone we targeted very early in the process as a local talent that we needed in our program. He has played for great coaches with New Orleans Elite and Landry High and we know that training will carry over to his success here. We are getting a strong, elite-level athlete who should bring a great deal of excitement to the Lakefront with his leaping ability and toughness.”
He will join Troy Green, Abiram Frye and Rashad Holmes as Greater New Orleans area players on the 2021-22 roster.
Vincent joins Daniel Sackey in the Spring 2021 class.
