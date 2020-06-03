Local players named Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Wednesday, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper released its list of Freshman All-American, including some local talents on the list.

Tulane Freshman Pitcher, Luke Jannetta, and Nicholls St. Freshman, Brayden Jobert, made the list.

Jannetta was a part of that dominant pitching staff at Tulane, that helped propel them to a 15-2 start before baseball was canceled.

Janetta was 3-0 with 16 strikeouts, 1 walk, 1 save and a 1.37 ERA.

As for Jobert, he was a part of a Nichols St. squad that was 10-8 on the season, with a signature win over the LSU Tigers February 19th.

Brayden was hitting .365 on the young season with 3 home runs, 3 doubles and 33 RBI.

Against LSU, Jobert had an RBI double and a solo home run.

To see the full list of Collegiate Baseball All-Americans, click here.