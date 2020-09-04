Local MAIS Schools wait for opportunity to kick off football season

AMITE, La. – Oak Forest Academy is one of 13 Midsouth Association of Independent Schools that like other Louisiana schools can’t play ball until the rest of the state is given the green light.

That hasn’t stopped the out of state schools in their division from playing ball.

“Every team on our schedule besides Silliman is playing right now, and it’s tough. The competitor in me, I just want to be out there with these guys and with these seniors. I told the kids the other day, Lord willing, I’ll be coaching a long time, I don’t want them to miss the one year they have,” says Oak Forest Head Football Coach Drew Misita.

Oak Forest was scheduled to take on the 2-0 Jackson Prep Patriots tonight but plans changed after Louisiana’s phase 2 extension last week.

“We have been in contact with them for weeks now and we told them last week officially that we wouldn’t be able to play. I encouraged them to find more games,” says Coach Misita.

Games the Yellow Jackets may have lost but will not have much of an impact.

Like LHSAA select schools, Oak Forest gets an automatic playoff bid in the MAIS.

“We were told, the games, we wouldn’t have to forfeit them. They pretty much don’t count against us, and they don’t count for us, being behind 2-3 games or however many games we don’t get to play,“ added Coach Misita.

There are some MAIS schools in the northern part of the state that have been crossing state lines to play games, but Head Coach Drew Misita says he will wait until the state says it’s safe for his team to take the field Friday nights.

Coach Misita adds, “Our administration and our board of directors have done a really good job of protecting our school and doing what’s best for our school. I don’t really want to speak for those other schools. I just know for us we’re doing what’s right and what’s best for our school.”