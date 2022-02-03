NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a busy day around the Greater New Orleans area on Wednesday as many of our local high school athletes put pen to paper and sealed the deal with local colleges, furthering their athletic careers.

Miss National Signing Day? We’ve got you covered. Check out these local headlines.

Brother Martin quarterback Garrett Mmahat follows Dad Kevin to Tulane University

Colonel Football signs 23 total for 2022 class

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. sends 3 Jaguars to play college football

East Jeff: Speedy Warrior heads to Mississippi

Karr’s Kells Bush chooses LSU, six other Cougars ink offers on National Signing Day

John Curtis Christian inks 6 on signing day

John Ehret’s WR Zavion Thomas signs with Mississippi State

Ponchatoula Safety Jacoby Mathews signs with Texas A&M over LSU, Florida

Ponchatoula celebrates 7 more college football signees on National Signing Day

Rummel Raiders football signs 2 on 2022 National Signing Day

Slidell’s Hoffman signs with Delta State

Warren Easton soars, places six on Signing Day

Tulane adds three on signing day, Class of 2022 includes 23