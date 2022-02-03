NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a busy day around the Greater New Orleans area on Wednesday as many of our local high school athletes put pen to paper and sealed the deal with local colleges, furthering their athletic careers.
Miss National Signing Day? We’ve got you covered. Check out these local headlines.
Brother Martin quarterback Garrett Mmahat follows Dad Kevin to Tulane University
Colonel Football signs 23 total for 2022 class
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. sends 3 Jaguars to play college football
East Jeff: Speedy Warrior heads to Mississippi
Karr’s Kells Bush chooses LSU, six other Cougars ink offers on National Signing Day
John Curtis Christian inks 6 on signing day
John Ehret’s WR Zavion Thomas signs with Mississippi State
Ponchatoula Safety Jacoby Mathews signs with Texas A&M over LSU, Florida
Ponchatoula celebrates 7 more college football signees on National Signing Day
Rummel Raiders football signs 2 on 2022 National Signing Day
Slidell’s Hoffman signs with Delta State
Warren Easton soars, places six on Signing Day
Tulane adds three on signing day, Class of 2022 includes 23