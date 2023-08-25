NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, brings you a jam-packed jamboree edition with some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head.

Tonight, you can catch highlights of these matchups:

St. Augustine vs. Archbishop Shaw

Brother Martin vs. John Ehret

Lutcher vs. Destrehan

St. Martin’s vs Newman

St. James vs. De La Salle

Archbishop Rummel vs. St. Paul’s

St. Charles Catholic vs. Ponchatoula

East Jefferson vs. John Curtis

Bogalusa vs. Riverside

Country Day vs. Archbishop Hannan

Bonnabel vs. Fontainebleau

Pearl River vs. Mandeville

You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

