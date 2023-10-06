NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen spoke with media on Friday, Oct. 6, ahead of the team’s week five matchup with the New England Patriots.

The Saints and Pats will play Sunday at noon.

New Orleans enters the contest with a 2-2 record, 1-1 in the NFC South, after two straight losses to the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

