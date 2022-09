Low angle view of a college style football at a yard line with dramatic lighting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Tigers play the Southern A&M Jaguars in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

2nd Quarter:

14:20 – LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. for 44 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 44-0 LSU

1st Quarter: 37-0 LSU

7:30 p.m. – End of 1st Quarter.

4:44 – LSU: Jayden Daniels passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Malik Nabers for 5 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 37-0 LSU

7:07 – LSU: Wide Receiver Besean McCray catches an interception for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 28-0 LSU

7:16 – LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Jack Bech for 17 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 14-0 LSU

11:46 – LSU: Running Back Josh Williams run for 5 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 14-0 LSU

13:25 – LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels run for 18 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 7-0 LSU

SU wins coin toss. LSU kicks off.

Check here for live updates.