LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LSU Tigers (Photo: Getty Images)

Amanda Shaw Hurricane Ida Benefit Concert

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Tigers play the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi.

Fourth Quarter:

7:28 – LSU: Kicker Cade York scores a field goal. 31-10 OLE MISS

13:59 – MISS: Timeout.

Third Quarter: 31-7 OLE MISS

5:07 p.m. – End of 3rd quarter.

2:27 – MISS: Running back Jerrion Ealy runs for 36 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Caden Costa scores a field goal. 31-7 OLE MISS

8:59 – MISS: Running back Henry Parrish Jr. runs for five yards for a touchdown. Kicker Caden Costa scores a field goal. 24-7 OLE MISS

Second Quarter: 17-7 OLE MISS

4:06 p.m. – End of 2nd quarter.

0:15 – MISS: Quarterback Matt Corral runs for three yards for a touchdown. Kicker Caden Costa scores a field goal. 17-7 OLE MISS

2:21 – MISS: Timeout.

3:12 – MISS: Quarterback Matt Corral passes a complete throw to tight end Casey Kelly for two yards for a touchdown. Kicker Caden Costa makes a field goal. 10-7 MISS

6:29 – LSU: Timeout.

10:44 – MISS: Kicker Caden Costa makes a 43-yard field goal. 7-3 LSU

First Quarter: 7-0 LSU

3:18 p.m. – End of 1st quarter.

0:57 – LSU: Timeout.

8:29 – LSU: Running back Tyrion Davis-Price runs for one yard for a touchdown. LSU – 7 MISS – 0

LSU kicks off.

Watch for live game updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Friday Night Prep Picks Contest

Popular

Latest News

More News