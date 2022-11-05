BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Tigers take on the University of Alabama Crimson Tide in Death Valley at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Where to watch the game:
TV: ESPN
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
Live updates of the game will be posted here.
4th Quarter:
6:52 – Kicker Damian Ramos makes a 32-yard field goal.
12:37 – ALA: Running Back Roydell Williams runs for 2 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion fails. 15-14 ALA
3rd Quarter: 14-9 LSU
8:53 p.m. – End of 3rd Quarter.
3:34 – LSU: Running Back Josh Williams runs for 2 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 14-9 LSU
8:11 – Kicker Will Reichard makes a 38-yard field goal. 9-7 ALA
2nd Quarter: 7-6
7:45 – Halftime
0:00 – ALA: Kicker Will Reichard makes a 36-yard field goal. 7-6 LSU
6:56 – ALA: Placekicker makes a 29-yard field goal. 7-3 LSU
9:46 – LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels passes a complete throw to Offensive Line John Emery Jr. for 30 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 7-0 LSU
1st Quarter: 0-0
6:53 p.m. – End of 1st Quarter.