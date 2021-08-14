LIVE BLOG: Saints open preseason schedule against Ravens tonight at 6PM

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(WGNO) — For the first time since 2006, the New Orleans Saints open preseason without No. 9 Drew Brees on the roster. With the National Football League’s all-time leading passer entering a broadcast career after retiring in March, the battle for QB1 is in full swing as Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill jockey to become the team’s starter under center when opening day comes on Sept. 12 against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the newly renamed Caesar’s Superdome.

Meanwhile, the Saints travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens in their preseason opener. Will Winston or Hill, or maybe even rookie fourth-rounder Ian Book, impress enough to take the lead to become the heir apparent to Brees?

Follow along with our live blog below for up-to-the-minute game results.