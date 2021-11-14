LIVE BLOG: Saints at Titans

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 25: Trevor Siemian #15 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints (5-3) travel to Tennessee to face the Titans (7-2) Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

The Saints are coming off of a 27-25 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Titans won a fifth straight game last week with a 28-16 decision over the Rams.

Trevor Siemian is set to make his second start with the Saints at quarterback.

The Saints will be without star running back Alvin Kamara who missed practice all week with a knee injury.

Follow along as it happened with the WGNO Sports office in our live blog below: