Charlotte, NC. – The (11-4) Saints travel to (5-10) Panthers in their regular-season finale on Sunday afternoon.

The Saints will be without their entire running back room after they came into close contact with fellow running back Alvin Kamara, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

In order to clinch the No. 1 seed, the Saints need to defeat the Panthers, the Bears need to beat the Packers, and the Seahawks need a win over the 49ers.