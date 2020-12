NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints passes in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Atlanta, Ga. – The (9-2) Saints travel to Atlanta to face the (4-7) Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans is on an 8 game win streak, coming off of a 31-3 victory over the Denver Broncos. The Falcons are coming off of a dominant 43-6 win against Las Vegas.

The Saints look to complete the season sweep against Atlanta having defeated the Falcons just two weeks ago in the Superdome, where Taysom Hill made his first NFL start at quarterback.