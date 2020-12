NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints passes in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Philadelphia, Pa. – The (10-2) Saints travel to Philadelphia to face the (3-8-1) Eagles at Lincoln-Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans is on a 9 game win streak, coming off of a 21-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The Eagles are coming off of a 30-16 loss to the Packers.

The matchup will feature two backup quarterbacks in Taysom Hill and Jalen Hurts, who is making his first NFL start under center against the No. 1 defense in the league.