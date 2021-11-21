LIVE BLOG: Siemian delivers under duress to pull Saints to within 7 in 2Q

PHILADELPHIA (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints (5-4) face the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) at Lincoln Financial Field.
Injuries continue to pile up for the Saints, who will be without 6 players.
Alvin Kamara will miss a second straight game with a knee injury.
The Saints look to snap a two game skid, suffering back to back losses to the Falcons and Titans.
The Eagles are coming off of a 30-13 victory over the Denver Broncos.
Follow along as it happened with the WGNO Sports office in our live blog below: