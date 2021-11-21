LIVE BLOG: Siemian delivers under duress to pull Saints to within 7 in 2Q

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 25: Trevor Siemian #15 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints (5-4) face the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Injuries continue to pile up for the Saints, who will be without 6 players.

Alvin Kamara will miss a second straight game with a knee injury.

The Saints look to snap a two game skid, suffering back to back losses to the Falcons and Titans.

The Eagles are coming off of a 30-13 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Follow along as it happened with the WGNO Sports office in our live blog below: