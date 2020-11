NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay, Fl. – It’s Brees vs Brady for the second time this season as the 5-2 New Orleans Saints take on the 6-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is active for the first time since Week 1, having dealt with ankle and hamstring injuries.

Winners tonight take a NFC South lead.