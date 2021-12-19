LIVE BLOG: Saints at Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints (6-7) travel to Tampa to take on Tom Brady’s Buccaneers (10-3) Sunday night.
The Saints will be without head coach Sean Payton due to a positive COVID-19 test Friday. Taking over for Payton is defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.
Taysom Hill picked up his first win as the Saints starting quarterback this season in a 30-9 victory over the Jets last Sunday.
The Bucs are coming off of a 33-27 overtime victory over the Bills.
Tampa Bay can clinch their first NFC South title since 2007 with a victory.
Follow along as it happened with WGNO sports in our live blog below: