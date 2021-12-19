LIVE BLOG: Saints at Bucs

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 29: Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints reacts before an NFL preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints (6-7) travel to Tampa to take on Tom Brady’s Buccaneers (10-3) Sunday night.

The Saints will be without head coach Sean Payton due to a positive COVID-19 test Friday. Taking over for Payton is defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Taysom Hill picked up his first win as the Saints starting quarterback this season in a 30-9 victory over the Jets last Sunday.

The Bucs are coming off of a 33-27 overtime victory over the Bills.

Tampa Bay can clinch their first NFC South title since 2007 with a victory.

