Live Blog: Panthers vs Saints

New Orleans, La – The New Orleans Saints take on Teddy Bridgewater and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Panthers come to New Orleans with a 3-3 overall record, facing a 3-2 Saints team who are coming off of a bye week.

The Saints will be without their two top targets in Emmanuel Sanders and Michael Thomas. Sanders was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while Thomas is battling ankle and hamstring injuries.

Week 7 marks the first time Saints fans are allowed in the Superdome, with season ticket holders having access to 3,000 tickets.