NEW ORLEANS, LA – NOVEMBER 4: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Rams 45-35. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints face their first NFC North opponent of the young 2020 NFL regular season Sunday night.

The Green Bay Packers come to New Orleans with a perfect 2-0 record, facing a Saints team looking for a bounce back performance after a disappointing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night.