LSU head coach Ed Orgeron walks the sideline during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Baton Rouge, La. – The (4-5) LSU Tigers host the (4-4) Ole Miss Rebels in their 2020 season finale at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers are coming off of upsetting the Florida Gators 37-34 in Gainesville, Ole Miss is coming off of a 31-24 win over Mississippi State.

LSU will be without running back Tyrion Davis-Price and guard Chasen Hines against the Rebels.