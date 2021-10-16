LIVE BLOG: No. 20 Florida at LSU

FILE – Tiger Stadium is shown before an NCAA football game between LSU and Northwestern State in Baton Rouge, La., in this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo. LSU is requiring fans attending games at Tiger Stadium who are 12 or older to provide proof of vaccination for COVID 19 or a recent negative test. Our football team has reached 99.1% vaccination, and we are incredibly proud of them for doing their part to protect their team and their community,” Athletic Director Scott Woodward said. “We are confident our fans will do the same.” (AP Photo/Patrick Dennis, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The No. 20 Florida Gators (4-2) travel to “Death Valley” to face the LSU Tigers (3-3) in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday morning.

LSU is coming off of their second straight Southeastern Conference loss after getting thumped by Kentucky, 42-21 in Lexington last week.

Meanwhile, the Gators rebounded from their own loss to the Wildcats by blanking Vanderbilt 42-0 last Saturday.

The Tigers are missing more key personnel as LSU head coach Ed Orgeron finds himself inching closer to the hot seat just two years removed from LSU winning the national championship with Joe Burrow at quarterback.

