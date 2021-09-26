LIVE BLOG: New Orleans Saints look to rebound against Patriots

BALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 14: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints (1-1) look to rebound against the New England Patriots (1-1) at Gillett Stadium on Sunday.

The Saints are coming off of one of the worst offensive performances of the Sean Payton era, falling to the Panthers, 26-7. The Patriots defeated the Jets on the road in Week 2, 25-6.

Sean Payton and Bill Belichick are the two longest tenured head coaches currently in the NFL with their respective teams.

The Saints will be without center Erik McCoy a second straight game. Marshon Lattimore and C.J. Gardner Johnson are both active.

Follow along with our live blog below for up-to-the-minute action as it happened.