LIVE BLOG: New Orleans Saints (3-2) vs Seattle Seahawks (2-4) tonight, 7:15PM

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints (3-2) travel to the West Coast to face fellow NFC opponent, the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) at Lumen Field on Monday, Oct. 25.

The Saints are coming off a bye week after beating the Washington Football Team 33-22 on the road on Oct. 10. The Seahawks are coming off two straight losses and are without star quarterback Russell Wilson, who is recovering from finger surgery.

Meanwhile the Saints will be without Taysom Hill due to concussion protocols. Wide receiver Deonte Harris is also out with a hamstring injursy, as well as running back Dwayne Washington (neck) and defensive end Payton Turner (calf).

Following along tonight’s game as it happened with WGNO sports, led by longtime sports director Ed Daniels, in our live blog below: