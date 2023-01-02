***Score: 63-7 (FINAL)***

End 4th Quarter…

LSU returns an interception 99 yards for a touchdown. LSU 63-7.

Mid 4th Quarter…

LSU Freshman QB Walker Howard comes in the ballgame & guides the Offense down the field. Derrick Davis Jr finishes the drive on a physical 12-yard touchdown run. LSU 56-7.

Start 4th Quarter…

Purdue gets in the end zone on a 8-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. LSU 49-7.

Still 3rd Quarter…

LSU WR Malik Nabers takes the first play of the drive for a 75 touchdown reception on a pop pass behind the offensive line. 49-0 LSU.

Start of 3rd Quarter…

LSU Defense forces a 3 & out, so the Offense will take over at the Purdue 45 yard line.

Jayden Daniels works the Offense down the field, capped off by a ‘Philly Special’ play call in the red zone that yields a Malik Nabers TD throw to…Jayden Daniels. 42-0 LSU.

Nearing end of 2nd Quarter…

After moving the ball into LSU territory, Jarrick Bernard-Converse intercepts the Boilers near the goal line & returns it to the LSU 30 yard line.

Nussmeier comes back in at QB & moves the offense…but it’s Malik Nabers throwing downfield on a Jet Sweep throw to Kyren Lacy that gains 45 yards.

Nuss throws a quick touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr to give LSU a five-touchdown lead. 35-0 LSU.

Mid 2nd Quarter…

Fifth possession, fourth touchdown.

Jayden Daniels gets loose for a 37-yard gain inside the Purdue 10, and Noah Cain follows it up with a 9-yard touchdown run the next play. 28-0 LSU.

Per LSU…with 3 rushing touchdowns in the first half of the Citrus Bowl, LSU has set the program record for rushing touchdowns in a season, now with 38, breaking the 2013 record of 37.

Start 2nd Quarter…

Jayden Daniels back in at QB — short throw to the sideline for Mason Taylor who evades a couple of tacklers & takes it in for a 32-yard touchdown reception. 21-0 LSU.

Nearing the end of the 1st Quarter…

LSU Defense makes another stand, Purdue punts.

Garrett Nussmeier comes in at QB for LSU’s third drive of the ballgame & makes a nice, deep throw to Malik Nabers on the second play but is dropped.

Nussmeier & Noah Cain work LSU’s Offense inside the red zone where Cain finds an open hole for a 9-yard touchdown run. 14-0 LSU.

LSU Defense forces a fumble, but Instant Replay overturns the call & the Boilermakers retain possession at their own 24 yard line.

2nd Series for LSU…

LSU starts at own 37 yard line, marches into Purdue territory, and LSU QB Jayden Daniels connects with Malik Nabers to convert a 4th & 2. On 3rd & Goal, John Emery Jr leaps through the pile for a 1-yard rushing TD. 7-0 LSU.

Start of ballgame…

LSU gets one first down, then a 3-and-out forces an early punt. The LSU Defense doesn’t allow Purdue to get a first down on their first drive, so LSU takes over at their own 37 yard line.

