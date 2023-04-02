DALLAS — The LSU Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball programs are both playing in their first national championship game over at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The game tips off at 2:30 p.m. on WGNO.

Iowa entered today’s final a 3.5-point favorite over Kim Mulkey and company, but the Tigers are hoping to spoil what has been a magical tournament run for Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark.

LSU star forward Angel Reese can set the single-season double-double record in today’s game. She currently has 33 in LSU’s 35 games this season.