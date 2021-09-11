LIVE BLOG: LSU Tigers (0-1) host the McNeese State Cowboys (0-1) at 7PM

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: LSU helmets are seen on the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Fresh off a shocking loss to UCLA in the Rose Bowl last weekend, the LSU Tigers (0-1) hope to return home to Death Valley on Saturday night and prove the season opener was an aberration.

Not only will the first win of the season be up for grabs in tonight’s matchup against McNeese State (0-1), the game will also pit Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron against his son Cody, who happens to be the Cowboys starting quarterback.

