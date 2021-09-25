LIVE BLOG: LSU opens SEC play on the road against Mississippi State

STARKVILLE (WGNO) – The LSU Tigers (2-1) open conference play on the road against Mississippi State (2-1) on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.
LSU is coming off back to back wins against McNeese State and Central Michigan at Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers are expected to be without star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for a second straight year against the Bulldogs.
Stingley suffered a lower leg injury at practice on Wednesday.
