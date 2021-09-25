LIVE BLOG: LSU opens SEC play on the road against Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers looks on during the spring game at Tiger Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

STARKVILLE (WGNO) – The LSU Tigers (2-1) open conference play on the road against Mississippi State (2-1) on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.

LSU is coming off back to back wins against McNeese State and Central Michigan at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers are expected to be without star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for a second straight year against the Bulldogs.

Stingley suffered a lower leg injury at practice on Wednesday.

Follow along with our live blog below for up-to-the-minute action as it happened.