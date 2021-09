BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: LSU helmets are seen on the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

PASADENA, Ca. (WGNO) – The LSU Tigers kick off the 2021 football season against the UCLA Bruins in Pasadena, California.

It’s the first time the Tigers will play at the Rose Bowl in program history.

Last weekend the Tigers had to relocate to Houston for final preparations ahead of the game due to Hurricane Ida.

LSU finished the 2020 season with a 5-5 overall record on the heels of winning a National Championship.

Follow along with our live blog below for up-to-the-minute action as it happened.