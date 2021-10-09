LIVE BLOG: LSU at No. 16 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WGNO) – The LSU Tigers (3-2) take on No. 16 Kentucky (5-0) Saturday night at Kroger Field.
LSU is coming off of their first conference loss of the season, falling to Auburn at home, 24-19.
The Wildcats rattled off their fifth straight win last week upsetting Florida, 20-13.
Earlier this week, LSU learned star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr is out indefinitely due to a foot procedure.
Following along as it happened with WGNO sports, led by its sports director Ed Daniels, in our live blog below: