LIVE BLOG: LSU misses FG, still holds seven-point lead at the end of 1st Quarter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Even at 4-6 overall, the LSU Tigers football program is still in the FBS bowl hunt with just two regular-season games remaining.
Up first, the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (4-6), which visit Death Valley in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday night with the same record as the Tigers. If LSU can dispose of ULM in a game they are a 29.5-point favorite, the Tigers will still have to win their season finale at home against No. 16 Texas A&M (8-3) on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Follow along as it happened with the WGNO Sports team below: