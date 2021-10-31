LIVE BLOG: Jameis Winston faces his former team for the first time as Saints starting QB

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 23: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints looks to throw a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORELEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints (4-2) host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs (6-1) Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints are coming off of a 13-10 win over the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

The Bucs defeated the Bears, 38-3 last Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Saints acquired running back Mark Ingram via a trade with the Texans.

The game will mark the first time Jameis Winston faces his former team as the Saints starting quarterback.

