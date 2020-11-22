Live Blog: Falcons vs Saints

New Orleans, La. – The (7-2) Saints host the (3-6) Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday afternoon.
New Orleans is on a 6 game win streak, coming off of a 27-13 victory over the San Franscisco 49ers. A game where Drew Brees suffered fractured ribs and a collapsed lung in the first half.
Taysom Hill will start in place of Brees vs Atlanta, in what is Hill’s first NFL start at quarterback.
Saints inactives for the game include:
CB Marshon Lattimore, RB Dwayne Washington, LB Chase Hansen, OL Derrick Kelly, TE Josh Hill and DL Malcolm Roach.