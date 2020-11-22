Live Blog: Falcons vs Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LA – AUGUST 30: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 30, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

New Orleans, La. – The (7-2) Saints host the (3-6) Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans is on a 6 game win streak, coming off of a 27-13 victory over the San Franscisco 49ers. A game where Drew Brees suffered fractured ribs and a collapsed lung in the first half.

Taysom Hill will start in place of Brees vs Atlanta, in what is Hill’s first NFL start at quarterback.

Sean Payton confirms to @DiannaESPN that Taysom Hill will start at QB today 💪#ATLvsNO | #SaintsGameday pic.twitter.com/QoLmGWLswi — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 22, 2020

Saints inactives for the game include:

CB Marshon Lattimore, RB Dwayne Washington, LB Chase Hansen, OL Derrick Kelly, TE Josh Hill and DL Malcolm Roach.