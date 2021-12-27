LIVE BLOG: Dolphins vs Saints

BALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 14: Ian Book #16 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints (7-7) host the Miami Dolphins (7-7) on Monday night at the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints are dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak that has up to 21 players on the Reserve/COVID list including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian.

Rookie signal-caller Ian Book is set to become the fourth quarterback the Saints have started this season.

The Saints are coming off of a 9-0 upset win over the Buccaneers.

The Dolphins come to New Orleans riding a six-game win streak.

Follow along as it happened with the WGNO sports office in our live blog below: