LIVE BLOG: Cowboys vs Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints passes in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints (5-6) host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) on back-to-back Thursday Night Football games at the Caesars Superdome.

Taysom Hill is expected to make his first start of the season at quarterback for the Saints.

Hill has served as the Saints emergency backup the previous two weeks dealing with a foot injury.

According the the NFL Network, the Saints will also be without Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead.

The #Saints won’t have star RB Alvin Kamara (knee), OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) or OT Terron Armstead (knee) for tonight vs. #Cowboys, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. They are out. Short-handed again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2021

The Saints are on a four game losing streak. The Cowboys have dropped their previous two contests against the Raiders and Chiefs.

