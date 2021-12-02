LIVE BLOG: Cowboys vs Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints (5-6) host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) on back-to-back Thursday Night Football games at the Caesars Superdome.
Taysom Hill is expected to make his first start of the season at quarterback for the Saints.
Hill has served as the Saints emergency backup the previous two weeks dealing with a foot injury.
According the the NFL Network, the Saints will also be without Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead.
The Saints are on a four game losing streak. The Cowboys have dropped their previous two contests against the Raiders and Chiefs.
Follow along as it happened with WGNO Sports in our live blog below: